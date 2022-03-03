Dear editor,
I am writing to express my concern regarding the massive, 52-unit unconventional 40B development that is being proposed for 119 Morse St. This development is being proposed for an area that has been stressed by multiple environmental insults through the years. From the Porter property upstream, to the Bleachery right next door, this is a site well known in town to have been polluted. In recent years, many animals have established a habitat there, including a heron, a beaver, and river otters.
Do the people of Foxboro really wish to have 52 units of condos built within 25 feet of these wetlands and the riverbed? I watched the Feb. 14 conservation commission meeting. I am very grateful for the considerable time and energy spent by the volunteers on this board, and I realize they have difficult decisions to make. Much seems to hinge on whether the water that flows into the pond is considered a river, and for how far into the pond this water flow can be considered a river.
Anyone who drives by here in the winter can see the area of ice that does not freeze completely due to this water flow. I respectfully am requesting a peer review on this issue.
As a longtime resident of Foxboro, I am very concerned that this project is being rushed along to suit the desires of a developer instead of respecting the wishes of residents who have clearly stated in multiple surveys that environmental protection is important to them. A peer review can help determine if this project should rightfully be scaled back to protect existing wetlands.
I invite residents of Foxboro to attend the March 7 conservation commission meeting, or to write a letter or email to the conservation agent to let her know of your concerns. Residents should keep in mind that allowing this huge unconventional 40B development establishes a precedent in town. If this relatively small area of land off Morse Street, surrounded by wetlands, is seen as a place to build 52 units of condominiums, what small patch of woods or field is next?
Sincerely,
Anne Marie Anderson, Foxboro