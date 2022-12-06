To the editor:
I am writing to support the initiative to cover spousal insurance for town employees after their spouse has passed. This was brought up at the selectman’s previous meeting by a representative of the Towns Retiree Benefit Committee. I understand there is a concern for the cost. Apparently $3M over a 15 year period (avg $200K per year). Keep in mind, not every employee/retiree has a significant other, who knows which spouse will pass first, some spouses may already have their own health benefits from their employer, etc. I kind of think many Town employees don’t realize they will lose this coverage.
All but 2 of the local 15 surrounding towns provide this benefit. What surprises me is the main reason that was provided for not supporting the initiative: the trend for big business is to not pay as much for benefits and more of the burden goes to the employee. Totally get that! But Foxboro is not a big corporation. It is a Town. Which hires area residents (not just Foxboro residents). The majority of the surrounding towns provide this benefit. As was mentioned in the presentation at the Selectman’s meeting: comparing town business and big business is “apples and oranges”. Towns typically do not have the larger salaries and the opportunities that big business provide such as bonuses, flexibility in work schedules, etc. This is a budgeted line item, but would probably have to go to Town Meeting for approval (Board of Selectman can’t approve or veto). Quite honestly, I think the residents who work in Town would approve this overwhelmingly! I feel as a resident of this Town, we can find the money. It’s difficult enough to fill jobs these days, provide another reason for someone to apply for a job with the Town of Foxboough.
Sincerely
Kathy Cerulo
Foxboro