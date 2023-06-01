To the editor:
It’s almost here ! The day that I believe many Foxboro residents wait in anticipation from year to year.
I know I mark it on my calendar not long after the last ember of the fireworks has fizzled out. For those who don’t know what Founders Day is and what it means to Foxboro, it is a day-long celebration that starts with a parade and ends with an amazing evening of music and a creative display of fireworks. It celebrates the Founders of Foxboro and our appreciation of the wonderful community Foxboro continues to be.
This year marks it as even more of a memorable day as I, along with my classmates — the Class of ‘73 — will be celebrating our 50th year anniversary of our graduation day. We were the first graduating class of the new Foxboro High School on South Street. I remember the days of entering the doors for that first time. We were so excited to go to a high school where we didn’t have to dodge the buckets collecting rainwater through the leaks in the roof. How far Foxboro has come in those 50 years and yet there are tangible things that remain the same such as Founders Day that brings us all together again even if it’s just for one day.
I have heard that there is not a theme this year for Founders Day; I like that. I think Foxboro’s Founders Day means a lot of different things to many of us.
To me, it is the celebration of being a part of each of my classmates, having that connection for twelve years and the memories we shared. One memory was invoked this morning driving to work. I was beside a school bus on Route 495. A young boy turned and looked out at me through the back of the bus and started waving. I waved back. It was a simple thing really but he was so excited he energetically waved even harder, and I waved until I passed him. How I recall being on a similar bus on my way to a field trip and my classmates and I did the same thing. We would hoop and holler when a driver would wave back. For that one second in time, we were connected, we were all one.
That is what Founders Day does for each of us. We may all celebrate differently, young and old, but for that day we are indeed all connected, we are all one.
May you all enjoy this Founders Day — June 10, 2023.
Judy Fraher Foxboro