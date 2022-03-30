To the editor:
The proposal for 119 Morse St., Foxboro, “voluntary 40B” is a great idea and one I wish I could support as a concept.
But, since the site is on six acres and is an environmentally sensitive site, and proposed as a “friendly 40B”, there are some very troublesome issues to be raised and dealt with or changes made in the plans.
It alarms me that thus far, none of the town boards have suggested any changes to density, the bridge, the conservation issues, and other traditional zoning issues.
1. The high density of buildings and roadways for an area that is almost a peninsula surrounded by water, should not be allowed. The current six-acre land area will be diminished in its ability/capacity to absorb run off, and water, and rain and snow, with no place to go. In some wet times already, the river is so full that it goes over its banks into the land area. Adding all the buildings and asphalt roads and sidewalks prevents absorption, removing most absorbable areas, while forcing more water to be absorbed in a much smaller space or running off. This should be a major concern.
2. The access through and/or over a small, one-lane bridge over the river does not meet any current codes or requirements for public ways, never mind requirements for a bridge. A better analysis must be done to ensure adequacy and safety for the bridge.
3. Whether the 25-foot setback (from the pond) or the 100- 200-foot setback (from the Rumford River) is the correct distance, should be based on the setback required by being on the Rumford River. The Rumford River goes through the pond as the Rumford River and continues out the other end as the Rumford River, and further into Mansfield. As a development abutting a river, there should be a 100- 200-foot setback, not the 25 feet or 40 feet negotiated by the development/engineer Bill Buckley. On appeal, I would hope that the nebulous decision by the conservation commission should be overturned.
4. Moreover, this is a “friendly 40B” project so any interpretation of our bylaws and zoning or the state’s restrictions and requirements regarding wetlands, conservation, and environmentally sensitive areas, as well as infrastructure or zoning should be decided more strictly, and in favor of what would be more desirable and in the best interests of the town.
A “voluntary 40B” application should allow the town better control over densities greater than allowed under local zoning. So, the town boards need to provide that control, and also address the serious issues mentioned in this letter, such as reducing the density by half, to 25 units in this project. This is part of the plea made by the neighbors or others who are expecting better control over this project. I am just an interested citizen, not a neighbor.
Joan Gallivan, Foxboro