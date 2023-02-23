Throughout the past year, I have had the opportunity to learn about food insecurity, as well as the impact it has on families. As a result of this, I recommend that the Foxboro Community Farmstand look into applying to become part of the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), which is a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 3.9% of Foxboro residents live in poverty. Project Bread has found that in Massachusetts, 16.8% of people are food insecure, which is over double the 8.2% it was before the pandemic began in 2020. Benefits such as SNAP are crucial in families’ ability to access fresh food, as according to Project Bread, 642,699 households in Massachusetts receive SNAP benefits as of December 2022.
HIP allows those who receive SNAP benefits to buy fresh produce from farm stands, not grocery stores, and receive a refund to their benefits of up to $80 per month, depending on family size. According to mass.gov, Foxboro Community Farmstand is not one of the eligible locations for HIP. The Farmstand donates their proceeds to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, which is a generous way to support families struggling in our community. However, Project Bread has found that for every one meal a food pantry provides to a family, SNAP provides nine. I ask that the Farmstand consider to take the next step to expand the impact they have on our community, and look into applying to become a HIP farmstand.
Kate Scollins Foxboro