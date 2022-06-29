To the Editor:
Together Again. That was the theme for this year’s Foxboro Founders Day, and it couldn’t have been more appropriate. After sitting out the last two years due to the pandemic, our yearly celebration, that includes the big parade, field day, doll carriage and wagon parade, local bands, games, great food, and of course, our incomparable fireworks display, was bigger and better than ever.
Foxboro Founders Day is the day we all come together and celebrate our unique community and support our local non-profits. It’s a day that really showcases our community spirit and pride and it was more evident
Thank you to the town of Foxboro, all the residents and merchants who donated, volunteered, participated and attended. You really stepped it up this year. Thanks also to our Police, Fire, Town Hall, Recreation, and Highway Departments for being a part of this huge coordination effort. Thank you for your dedication, patience, and support. This day doesn’t happen without you!
As always, I would like recognize our small (but mighty), committee of dedicated members. A huge “Thank You” for the work you all do throughout the year to make this day possible. Too many to individually thank here, but I cannot thank you enough!
Each year we like to add to this wonderful group of people. We are always looking for new ideas and ways to improve our event. If you would like to be a part of our group, please contact me for more info. It is a lot of fun and a great way to give back to the community.
We look forward to your participation in the events we are planning for Founder’s Day, June 10, 2023!
Thanks so much to all of you,
Scott O’Donnell
Foxboro Founders Day Committee Chair