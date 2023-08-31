I’m sure by now most people have heard that Foxboro will be housing 93 migrant families at a hotel in town apparently known only to a select few. I’ve yet to hear much public discussion on the issue but I’m sure that’ll change soon and any opposition to the measure, regardless of how reasonable, will likely be dismissed as ‘hate-speech’ by the bleeding heart residents of Wonderland.
According to local NBC affiliate WJAR, Governor Healey is “giving the town $2 million in federal emergency management funds” to provide for the migrants “so it won’t cost local taxpayers any money.” Whew, what a relief! You can rest easy now Mr. and Mrs. overwrought taxpayer, the government has it all figured out!
Not to be a downer and “harsh the good vibes” emanating from the governor’s office but I’m curious as to where these people suppose federal funds come from if not the American taxpayer? Undoubtedly we’ll all feel the burden created by this decision sooner or later, as with every decision regarding our perpetually-expanding welfare state.
But financial quibbles aside, there is a more profound reason to resent this decree.
It’s obvious to many who have lived here for a long time that Foxboro is losing its identity and becoming just another asocial suburb steamrolled into existence by the unrelenting march of “progress.” (The hullabaloo surrounding the Warrior logo is one symptom of this.)
What was once a tightly-knit community is transforming before our eyes into a spiritual wasteland where neighbors share nothing in common with one another aside from the cars they drive or the color of their homes. I’m old enough to remember neighborhoods in which the adults socialized in large groups and the kids all played together outdoors. We had block parties every summer, holiday parties every winter, and all were imbued with a community spirit founded upon a bedrock of shared traditions, values and customs. Sadly, this continuity is lacking these days and the decision to house hundreds of migrants from God-knows-where will do nothing to assist in its restoration.
The social decline of which I write is nowhere near absolute, but rest assured it’s happening, bit by bit, year after year. If the government’s lopsided prioritizing continues, our small town’s future as such will remain questionable at best.
Wyatt Peterson Foxboro