Foxboro is fortunate to have an active senior center, which offers many activities, travel opportunities and education for the seniors in the community.
They also provide transportation for people who need rides.
This is due to the hard work and efforts of Marc Craig and his wonderful staff.
Their monthly edition of The Gem lists the many offerings and they are always anxious to support new ideas and suggestions for improvement.
They work hard to make each event successful and enjoyable for everyone attending.
I would encourage all seniors to visit the center to see the many activities available to them.
Sandra Esmond Foxboro