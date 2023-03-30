To the editor:
Scientific research supports the effort to remove the current Foxboro mascot as a harmful stereotype.
During my junior year at Foxboro High School, I was assigned an AP Language project to research the impact of one thing in our community that I would like to change. I chose to research the Foxboro mascot.
The American Psychological Association, which is the largest scientific and professional organization of psychologists in the United States, conducted extensive research finding that “American Indian mascots are harmful not only because they are often negative, but because they remind American Indians of the limited ways in which others see them. This in turn restricts the number of ways American Indians can see themselves.”
No matter the name, the image has a negative effect on the mental health of our students as well as those visiting our schools. Our town needs to prioritize students’ health over tradition.
I propose that we change the offensive mascot, like towns across the country continue to do, but keep the Warrior team name.
The issue with the warriors is not the name, but rather the name paired with the Native American logo. We already know what it means to be a warrior. It is the ability to face challenges head-on with courage and determination. This is the true essence of our warriors, not the logo. In changing the image, we are protecting the mental health of Native American students while underscoring the essence of what it means to be a warrior.
Mary Clare Earnst Foxboro