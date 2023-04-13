In recent years we’ve seen worriers spring into action. They seemingly worry about whether something or anything could possibly be offensive to someone. They’ll contrive a narrative to suggest necessary change. The current focus of the worriers, a small minority, are Foxboro’s Warriors and the associated logo.
Wasn’t the Warrior name and logo so offensive that they’d have had the better judgment not to live in Foxboro? Are they complicit in the advancement of such offensive words and images just by living here? Can they provide evidence that the name and logo is responsible for some offensive actions by Foxboro residents throughout the years? Of course they can’t.
Do the worriers cheer for the local team named the Celtics? The Celtics were infamous for their invasions to plunder and for the practice of beheading anyone who stood their ground. I’m guessing we could find some Greek people who might still hold a grudge after hundreds of years. I may have just provided a diversion or shinier light for the worriers to chase.
Spoiler Alert 1: You can always find someone who will be offended by something. Spoiler Alert 2: The worriers are never satisfied. They just keep pushing to make changes because it empowers them.
The worriers are intent on modeling a next generation who measure their value add to society as identifying something that “might” be offensive. In reality, such behavior is counterproductive. Let’s hope this matchup ends up with the Warriors defeating the Worriers and let’s refocus our collective efforts on something impactful like education.
John Chlebek Foxboro