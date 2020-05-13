To the editor:
We are in the middle of a pandemic. Town revenue is falling. Many taxpayers are seeing pay freezes, pay cuts, or sadly, losing their jobs altogether. Taxpayers need some relief. We must be responsible and cut spending now. A budget with a bottom line zero percent increase should be put forward for the citizens to vote on at Town Meeting.
Foxboro has seen unprecedented revenue over the last few years with new hotels, restaurants, and apartment buildings; stadium events including playoff games, and of course property tax increases. This money has largely been spent on new employees, some employee 4 percent pay increases (when taxpayers were receiving 2 percent raises), health care, pension and new vehicles. The Advisory Committee has been warning that this growth in spending is unsustainable.
With Town Meeting being pushed off until June, we have the opportunity to cut spending now. The budget is based on assumptions that the town will see $40 million in new growth and local receipts of $10.75 million. This is completely unrealistic. It’s nice to hope for the best, but we must prepare for the reality in front of us.
Towns need free cash to get them through economic downturns. Free cash will surely be spent this current fiscal year to make up for lost revenue while we have been in lockdown for two months. Unfortunately, we have been robbing our piggy bank (free cash) for the last three years to maintain our overspending. Our free cash has already been cut in half; we cannot just simply empty the piggy bank completely, kicking the financial can down the road. We need to leave a cushion for next year, as some experts predict it will be years before we are back to “normal.”
When asked about these bloated income estimates for the fiscal year which starts in July, the administration simply says “We will deal with it in the fall.” Rumor has it this means a tax override, pushing tax bills, which have increased on average over $1,000 in the last five years, even higher. You don’t solve a spending problem with higher taxes; you solve a spending problem by cutting spending.
Any money approved at Town Meeting is available for the administration to spend. If the money is not being generated (events have already been canceled at Gillette Stadium, hotel and meals tax are down, state aid has been cut) they will find a way to get it from taxpayers. This is simply unfair. Foxboro is lucky to have good people who serve on its boards. The administration and all town boards must get together and do the right thing. Cut the budget.
Susan Dring, Advisory Committee Chairwoman