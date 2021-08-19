To the editor:
I can imagine the chaos in the center of Foxboro when football games start after seeing yet another driver backing up because they can not get to Route 140/Central Street.
It seems as though every select person wants to put their fingerprint on changing traffic travel (and add more signs) to ‘improve’ it.
I only wish our selectpeople would spend as much time, effort and then some money on quieting the blasting of train horns throughout the night, so that we may all get a good nights sleep, a little effort but it can be done.
Nancy Lawton, Foxboro