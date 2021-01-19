I read last week’s letter to the editor, written by Mr. Draisen of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), concerning the proposed Housing Production Plan. I would like to offer a few comments in keeping with my belief that the residents of Foxboro should determine the future of their town.
It certainly appears to me that the MAPC is a Boston-based organization. One look at their website’s home page shows their address is in Boston. Photographs of staff are all taken outside the Boston location.
The home page also features a large picture of the Boston skyline taken from the waterfront. This picture is devoid of people, open space, or vegetation. I wonder how much of the pictured real estate is affordable housing. Mr. Draisen may want to consider whether or not the residents of Foxboro feel the Boston skyline is something to strive for.
The draft of the Housing Production Plan, which is available on the Town website, lists Concord as a surrounding town on a number of charts that examine various metrics in the study. It is not clear how Concord came to be in the comparison, perhaps due to unfamiliarity with Foxboro.
Mr. Draisen is spot on in identifying the fact that the issues that challenge towns in Massachusetts are not unique town by town. Housing which is affordable and allows seniors and those who have grown up in a community the opportunity to stay in those communities is a worthy goal. When you go through the list of groups that Mr. Draisen is promising to help, you wonder what the total number of houses to be built in town will be necessary to fulfill the promise.
I did not see Mr. Draisen touting any success MAPC has had in other communities in attaining those goals, nor how success would be measured. Our Town Planner has said that she is unaware of any strategies that have worked in other towns. It could be that there are successful cases, but I have not seen any examples enumerated. Because of that I remain wary of letting high-density private development occur as a means to address the issue.
I also feel that the plan should specify the areas of the town that MAPC feel are suitable for the type of development that is being proposed. In the meetings that I have attended the density of development has never been discussed. I have heard many say that they consider the project opposite Stop and Shop to not be in keeping with the character of the town, but it appears that is the type of density being proposed.
I feel strongly that concern for our natural resources such as water and open space must be equally represented in any plan. Each year severe outdoor water usage restrictions seem to start earlier and run for a longer period of time. This year we were cautioned that the town’s firefighting capabilities could be compromised in the event the restrictions were not strictly adhered to.
Well-conceived town zoning ensures that the residents of the town have the most say in the development of the town and provides a measure of stability which allows for long-term investments in real estate. There should be a discussion about the amount of growth the Housing Production Plan would allow if its recommendations were followed. Where would the population of the town be in ten years under the plan? Further, what would our residential tax increases look like to support the influx of new residents and school-aged children inherent with higher density housing?
I am not sure how Mr. Draisen managed to tie the pandemic into the Housing Production Plan, but he did. This is the kind of rhetoric, which takes attention away from the real issues of the day.
Foxboro deserves an open and honest discussion among its residents and elected boards. Undo outside influence is not warranted or called for.
John Chlebek, Foxboro