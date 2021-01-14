Dear Editor:
I am replying to correct several inaccuracies, doubtless unintended, in the letter Mr. Mark Powers sent previously. The Metropolitan Area Planning Council, which the town hired to assist in preparing a Housing Production Plan is not a Boston organization. We are a regional public agency serving the people who live and work in the 101 cities and towns of metro Boston. In fact, Foxboro has exactly the same number of appointments to our council that Boston has: One.
Also untrue is the notion that the council receives funding from “the building industry.” I’ve been at the council for 18 years, and not one dime has come from development companies or any entity associated with them. The Metropolitan Area Planning Council is funded by municipal assessments, contracts with other public agencies and foundations.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council,is very serious in conducting surveys, open houses (now virtual), and focus groups to determine public perspectives in each community where it works. This is true for any plan we draft, whether the topic is housing, transportation, or climate. Public input is critical, especially since public boards (usually the select board or planning board) need to adopt any of our plans for them to take effect.
We followed the guidance of Foxboro residents throughout this process, while adhering as we must to the state’s regulations and guidelines for adopting an Housing Production Plan. Where residents differed from one another, as will inevitably happen in any public process, we tried to suggest a reasonable middle ground. The draft was reviewed and approved by a town advisory committee. In fact, the final recommendation is theirs, not ours. And that’s how it should be.
The fact that the draft Housing Production Plan is similar to others we have written elsewhere should not surprise anyone. Although communities in New England have a strong sense of pride and place, the challenges they face are similar. The desires and concerns expressed by Foxboro residents can be found in small to medium-sized towns throughout the metro area. That said, the input we received asked for a much more targeted and actionable set of recommendations, so in that sense the plan is very specific to the needs and preferences of Foxboro officials and residents.
The Housing Production Plan now under consideration will help ensure that senior citizens can find a way to stay in Foxboro when they downsize. It will help the children of Foxboro residents to remain in the town and raise their families. It will allow town employees to live in the community they serve. And, just like the dozens of plans adopted by nearby communities, it will help to ensure the entire metro region can attract and retain the employees it needs to rebuild the economy after this devastating pandemic and recession. The town of Foxboro deserves no less.
Sincerely,
Marc D. Draisen, Executive Director Metropolitan Area Planning Council