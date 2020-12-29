“Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me.”— F. Scott Fitzgerald
2020 is a year of many surprises — Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. A coronavirus vaccine was developed in record time, Big Tech (Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook) got even bigger. The world’s billionaires “did extremely well” during this time, growing their already-huge fortunes to a record high of $10.2 trillion. Jeff Bezos’ (Amazon) wealth has increased by $74 billion Elon Musk’s by (Tesla) $76 billion, among others.
There is this study about millionaires a while back that revealed something many of them supposedly have in common. It’s not flattering, but it might have something to do with how some of them became millionaires in the first place.
A fascinating statistic from Ameriprise Financial, which surveyed “more than 3,000 U.S. adults with at least $100,000 in investable assets, including more than 700 millionaires,” revealed that only 13% of people with more than $1 million in investable assets think of themselves as “wealthy.” Note that “investable assets” in this context focused on liquid assets — excluding things like a primary residence, which is what makes up the lion’s share of many people’s net worth.
Even the wealthiest people talk about things they wished they could afford: Bigger houses, more expensive boats, more extravagant cars, more impressive vacations. All that kind of stuff. They are completely self-aware about this and they even joke about it.
There are two other studies with similar results found similarities on this statistic:
- The 2019 Modern Wealth Survey from Charles Schwab found that Americans think it takes $2.3 million for someone to break into the ranks of the wealthy.
- A separate study with Morning Consult found wide disparities among how much money people think you need in order to go from the middle class to the wealthy. In some cases, people earning as little as $50,000 a year felt rich; in others, people earning $100,000 felt poor.
Of course, $1 million today isn’t what it used to be. It also matters where you live, and how old you are, and probably whether having a few million puts you in line with or ahead of your friends or peers.
But still, the median net worth of a U.S. household is only about $97,300, according to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances. Even at just $1 million, you’d be 10 times above that. So, does a few million dollars make you wealthy?
Lots of people in America would say yes, it absolutely does. Also imagine how it feels differently when you get there.
How wealthy are you? For the vast majority of millionaires, apparently, the answer is: Well, compared to what?
Srinivasan Sankar, Foxboro