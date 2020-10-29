I got help to quit smoking—you can, too
I am a mom, a grandma, a substance use prevention specialist, a bartender, and a proud Bay Stater. I’m also an ex-smoker of menthol cigarettes and I know how hard it is to quit for good. If you’re hooked on menthol tobacco products, maybe my story and the possibility of earning $50 in gift cards will help you decide to try to quit today.
I started smoking at the age of 15 and my first try was with a Newport cigarette, so menthol was key in my addiction. It was the popular cigarette among my Latino friends and the cigarette of choice within my Latino community since it “tasted good.” I never wanted to smoke, but my parents smoked making it “normal” and seeing them smoke pretty much glamorized it and that’s why I feel I started.
Now I understand that young people of color like me were and are targeted by the tobacco industry with menthol products. We are their lab rats—menthol makes tobacco easier to start and harder to quit. We get bad health and Big Tobacco gets lifelong customers. To counter that, Massachusetts passed a new law recently and menthol tobacco products have been removed from regular stores. You can learn more about why this law matters for racial justice and health equity by visiting NoMentholKnowWhy.org.
I tried to quit many times and had many failed attempts. But then I had a bit of a cancer scare. I was diagnosed with some uterine cancer cells and I had to get surgery. I realized that it was time to decide to be healthier but quitting was one of the hardest things I’ve ever tried. I also have a 10 year old granddaughter and a 12 year old grandson; they knew that cancer and smoking cigarettes go together, so they spoke to me. They said, “Hey Grandma, you know, we think it's time to stop because we're afraid the cancer’s going to come back.”
That was a huge eye opener, and, of course, I didn’t want my grandkids to worry. That inspired me to call the Massachusetts Smokers’ Helpline. I got some coaching and I got some resources to help me quit. I was surrounded by triggers—situations that made me want to smoke. The coaching helped me find ways to cope with those triggers and quit for good.
If you’re a menthol smoker like I was, what will motivate you to try to quit? Better health? Saving money?
As a prevention specialist, I know that people of color are less likely than whites to get quitting advice or medicines from health care professionals. So I’m telling you: There’s free help available to Massachusetts residents at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).
AND—THIS IS NEW—the Massachusetts Smokers’ Helpline is now offering up to three gift cards totaling $50 to people who use menthol tobacco products and the Helpline’s free coaching services.
So who couldn’t use an extra $50? Would that inspire you to try to quit? If you smoke menthols or use other menthol tobacco products, here’s how it works:
Massachusetts residents who use menthol tobacco products who speak with the Helpline’s trained and supportive coaches can receive a $10 gift card after completing the first coaching call, a $15 gift card after the second coaching call and a $25 gift card after the third coaching call. In addition, up to 8 weeks of FREE nicotine patches, gum or lozenges are also available to residents who speak with a coach (with medical eligibility).
The coaches at the Helpline really helped me. I know it's extremely difficult to reach out to someone you don't know and say, “listen I'm stuck in this situation, and I don't know how to get out of it.” Sometimes you want to pick up that cigarette and say, “you know what, I don't want to deal with quitting. Let me go pick up a cigarette and I'll feel better.” That's when you need to pick up the phone and use the free services of the Helpline.
Help is available 24 hours each day, seven days a week at 1-800-QUIT NOW. You can also enroll online at makesmokinghistory.org. And, if Spanish is your first language, don’t let that stop you from calling. Spanish-speaking coaches are onsite and over 200 other languages are available through an interpretation service.
So, is today a good day to call the Massachusetts Smokers’ Helpline? If you use menthol tobacco products, while supplies last you can earn $50 in gift cards for trying to quit. Tell the Helpline Evelyn sent you and you’re ready to get healthier and quit for good!