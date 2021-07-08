To the editor:
First, let me say that I am a big fan of the police. This letter has nothing to do with the police, or law enforcement. I am appalled by the article written by Tom Reilly, which had the headline: “Gambling money to help police.” Not because money is going to the police, but for where the money is coming from. The article states mitigation money has been funded to Plainville as host town [to Plainridge Park Casino], and Foxboro as a neighboring town. As an example of what the money will be used for, the article goes on say that $81,000 will go to Foxboro for personnel training and equipment.
My problem isn’t with the police, but with some of the hypocrites who live in Foxboro, gleefully accepting the funds. Nearly a decade ago, in 2012, there was a raging debate in Foxboro about casino gambling. To some, putting a casino in Foxboro was akin to selling crack to minors. They couldn’t fathom a casino being built in their precious Foxboro, “the jewel of Norfolk County”. It was beneath us, and would add a seedy element to our bucolic town. Even though, it wasn’t so long ago when Monday Night Football games were banned because the crowd was too rowdy, with fights, public urination, and even stealing the goalpost.
A casino in Foxboro was like profiting from blood diamonds; it was dirty money, and no self-respecting Foxboro resident would ever be part of something so awful. Fast forward a dozen years, and here we are in 2021. We still do not have a casino here; the “no casino” folks won. Yet they are more than happy to reap the rewards of our neighbors, and ride Plainville’s coattails.
You cannot have it both ways. Don’t accept the money.
Cam Giangrande, Foxboro