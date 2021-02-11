COVID modifications have been carefully integrated by school administrators across the country and the Commonwealth regarding in-person learning, and we are fully supportive of the goals of our own school administration in all the efforts that have been taken to contain COVID spread in our community.
School, in hybrid fashion, has continued to find new and innovative ways to encourage and foster learning, and we thank our talented teachers, staff, administrators, food service staff, custodians, principals, nurses, school and town administrators, our superintendent, school committee members and many others behind the scenes. They have put in countless hours with the absolute best interests of the Foxboro school community and wider town at heart.
Sports, through the coordinated efforts of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, in partnership with the Baker administration’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have developed protocols and procedures to allow for some form of team sport to move forward for every high school athlete who wishes to participate.
Soccer, basketball, ice hockey, and soon football and wrestling, will be on display for players to re-engage with teammates in a safe manner despite being high aerosol producing activities thus affording students the social and athletic outlet that they have craved during our time of social distancing.
However, there is one very big gap in access, and that is for our student musicians. What is being done to develop modified protocols and procedures for them? Why is DESE not re-envisioning and investing in the return to play modifications for music?
In the fall chorus and our music students were able to rehearse and perform in parking lots, field bleachers and be outside ten feet apart and masked. However, fall has passed, as the snow on the ground shows us all, and with the onset of winter there has been no re-examination of modifications that could be employed that would allow music students to gather safely to rehearse even after school or with any modifications, ventilation, open doors, spacing, etc. As a result, those children enrolled in the performing arts are having their educational opportunities minimized in a way that undermines their talents, their pride, and their opportunities for enrichment.
In our house it is particularly clear, when two of our three children are able to participate in their athletic activities and the other is not able to participate in music or theater as there is a hard fast ban on in-person singing, rehearsals and all after-school performing arts at the public school level, determined by the state.
To date, DESE has been remiss in re-examining the ban directed at music and theater students in the Commonwealth. While sports continue to dominate the conversation for “return to play” opportunities, students of the arts are being left behind. When our music director reached out to DESE to inquire about revisiting the COVID regulations that were imposed over a year ago, without review she was told that changes were “coming.” But here, in the middle of February, almost a year to the day after the onset of COVID caused such drastic measures to be taken for our own protections, nothing has been done, and no public indication of any changes on the horizon have been presented. For these students, this may be another lost year.
As parents of a music student who goes to her middle school chorus class but is not allowed to sing, goes to in-school singing lessons where she is not allowed to practice or perform, is not allowed to attend the after school chorus program because DESE is not authorizing extracurricular activities in the arts after school, we find this delay frustrating for our child, but also have to question what DESE believes the value of those classes are when she is not doing the very thing she is in the class to work on! So, she cannot sing in a school setting, and in such a situation only those who can afford private lessons will continue to grow their instruments. But more than not, others who may find joy from their art will find it extinguished with the passage of time and lack of learning. They are being discouraged from the arts by this restrictive policy, which lacks any creative revisitation for solutions.
At no point is this to suggest that the music and arts programs should be reinstituted at the risk of any teacher, student, staff or community member. No one is advocating here that there should be concert halls filled with performers and an audience. No one is advocating here for putting students at risk for the sake of the experience. No, to the contrary, it is time for a review and revisitation of the total ban. It is time to see if there are nuances or advances, informed by the latest research on the spread of the virus, that could allow for school districts to have the option to explore creative and safe solutions for their district. We have seen no evidence that any form of return to play solution has been applied or even considered for the music and arts curriculum. And as such, DESE’s narrow decision not to revisit this is wasting our children’s time, development, and joy.
Our school committee, administrators, principals, school counselors, teachers, musicians and families, all value and support music education in Foxboro as an integral part of our academic offerings. We thank you for the commitment, innovation, and leadership that you have shown during this trying time. The restrictions imposed on the music department are a state-wide directive directly from DESE, who needs to re-engage, review, and release new guidelines that take into account the new information regarding music that shows that like sports, can still be safely offered to students with COVID appropriate modifications.