I am writing in support of the re-election of Rob Canfield and Brent Ruter to the school committee.
I served with Rob and Brent for the first two years of their term on the school committee, and witnessed firsthand their dedication and commitment to meeting the needs of all learners within Foxboro Public Schools.
They are men of character and integrity, who came to every meeting prepared with intelligent and challenging questions for school administration, and based their decision-making on an open-minded, rational, and diligent analysis of the data presented.
I also had the opportunity to work with Rob and Brent during their three years of service on the advisory committee in their capacity as liaisons to the school department, and was impressed with their thoughtful and thorough approach to learning about the school budget. Rob and Brent came to the school committee with a comprehensive understanding of the budget process, and their knowledge in this area certainly has benefitted the town.
As the current chair and vice-chair (respectively) of the school committee, Rob and Brent have provided excellent leadership and have helped guide the school system through extremely challenging times. As leaders, they have made difficult decisions in unprecedented circumstances. Rob and Brent are dedicated community servants who deeply value our community and are passionate about giving back to our town. Foxboro is fortunate that Rob Canfield and Brent Ruter have volunteered to run for a second term.
Please join me in voting for both of them on May 2.
Tina Belanger, Foxboro