To the editor:
It really does take a village, and I am very proud of the one I live in. “High School Musical Jr” would never have happened without the support of so many in our town.
My deepest thanks and appreciation go to so many people and organizations: Foxboro Recreation Department, Foxboro Cable, town management, the board of health, St. Mary’s Church, Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, The Foxboro Reporter, Angela Davis and members of the State House, a multitude of wonderful parents and my amazing and committed creative team.
I thank you for your support and belief in what we do. Together, we gave our kids something wonderful to remember for years to come. LRC Stage Productions is deeply grateful for your support of the arts in our community.
Laura Rotondo Canfield, Foxboro