Twenty years ago when I was a student at Foxborough High School, if a group of healthy teenagers showed up to class wearing cloth facemasks and claiming they were doing so to avoid getting sick, they would have been laughed out of the room by staff and student alike. We had a much firmer grip on reality back in those days.
Forcing our children to once again participate in this ludicrous charade is an affront to commonsense and all statistical data.
There is no debate: masks are useless at stopping the transmission of viral particles and therefore can serve no other purpose than to harm our children both psychologically and physically.
In May 2020, the CDC released a scientific study on 'Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings.' The study found cloth masks to be useless in the prevention of flu virus transmission, stating in part: "In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks." (A PDF of the study from the CDC's website can be found online with relative ease.)
Four months later a major study out of Denmark that the media has since tried to misrepresent or simply ignore, also reached the same conclusion.
So why do we continue to do something proven to be utterly useless? The answer can be found in the public statements of Massachusetts Education Commissioner, Jeffrey Riley.
On August 20, Riley issued a statement informing the public that he will ask the Board of Education for authority to impose a mask mandate on all Massachusetts school children.
In a press statement regarding his legally questionable action, Riley stated bluntly:
"The purpose of the [mask] policy is to encourage higher vaccination rates among students."
To further this point, he quoted Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, who said:
"Our goal remains to get as many people as possible vaccinated. We hope that by instituting vaccine benchmarks among school populations we will create a real incentive for students and staff to get vaccinated so they can remove their masks."
There you have it folks. Straight from the horse's mouth. Of course Riley and his ilk know masks aren't effective in arresting viral transmission, who doesn't? They are merely using them as a blunt instrument to browbeat parents and humiliate children into complying with a medical procedure many don't want or simply don't need. This is overt aggression by the State and parents shouldn't tolerate it.
The CDC's own data proves that children are at less risk from this virus than they are from the seasonal flu. Kids need to be able to breath freely and should not be recycling that which the body was designed to expel by breathing into a soiled cloth six hours-a-day, five days-a-week; a cloth that can easily become a fertile breeding ground for germs and bacteria.
Aside from the obviously unsanitary issues involved with mask-wearing, we also need to consider the primary role facial interaction plays in healthy psychological development. There's a reason God has equipped us with 42 facial muscles with which to express ourselves. Meaningful relationships simply can't be forged between faceless adolescents, and our kids are being conditioned to fear humanity.
Furthermore, our children should never be used as pawns in some sinister game, the object of which seems to be increasing vaccination rates to 100% by all means necessary, including coercion. The social damage being wrought by this insane policy will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences. I'm not overstating it. Anxiety, depression and suicide rates among children are up all over the country. The data is readily available. This needs to end now.
Wyatt Peterson, Foxboro