I am pleased to have the opportunity to write on behalf of Stephanie McGowan and support her candidacy for the position of selectman.
Stephanie is the embodiment of the active citizen that is so important for Foxboro. She has a track record of engagement in volunteer community organizations and town government.
Stephanie has been a member of youth sports committees, her homeowners association, the Friends of Recreation and the town advisory committee.
Her involvement on AdCom has proved to be invaluable to learning first hand the budgeting process that takes place each year in town government.
Stephanie’s participation in the various boards has also demonstrated that she is an effective communicator.
Her interactions on various committees and boards have allowed her to meet a wide cross section of residents and develop an understanding of issues that are important to them.
Relying on her interactions, Stephanie has gained the knowledge of the issues that are important to Foxboro residents. She will bring this knowledge and understanding to the board of selectmen.
This experience will be extremely important given what could be a very trying year for the town budget.
I have no doubt that Stephanie will bring her tireless work ethic and clear understanding of the issues that are facing all the citizens of Foxboro.
I will be very pleased to cast my vote in support of Stephanie on Election Day.
Mark Powers, Foxboro