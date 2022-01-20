To the editor:
I’m writing after having just attended an arctic march through the streets of Boston in protest of Michelle Wu’s sweeping vaccine mandate. It was a tick north of 5 degrees when we started out but that did little to dishearten the large crowd of patriots who showed up to voice their indignation at what, in many people’s minds, amounts to the most senseless and authoritarian measure ever implemented in our commonwealth. Forcing people to ‘show their papers’ just to dine in a restaurant, go to a gym or attend a concert? Where are we? Russia, circa 1930?
It was inspiring to see people from all backgrounds and walks of life come together in spite of the extreme conditions, to exercise their constitutionally protected right of peaceful protest. The support we received from first responders, city workers and assorted passersby was overwhelmingly positive. It seems the idea of barring American citizens from public life based upon their personal medical decisions is a wildly unpopular one and anathema to the American spirit. After all, Americans typically oppose segregation of any kind with every fiber of our being — it’s one of the moral standards that has made our country great.
Compounding the absurdity of the mandate is the fact that these vaccines seemingly do little to prevent contracting or transmitting the virus. How then, is there any justification for Mayor Wu’s tyrannical mandate? Answer: There’s not, and it’s very encouraging to see so many Americans aware of this and standing up to defend our most basic human right. Medical decisions should always be a personal choice and not left to the judgment of a politician or some unelected corporate oligarchy.
Wyatt Peterson, Foxboro