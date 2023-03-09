To the editor:
I wish to continue to express my opposition to the proposed 40B project on Morse Street.
After watching the meetings that have occurred over the last several months, I remain convinced that this is not a good location for he proposed project. The density of the project is unrivaled in Foxboro. The amount of traffic that will emanate from the units will make a narrow and windy road more dangerous than it already is.
The chairman of the zoning board of appeals has made numerous attempts to inject his desire to see this project approved at a very high density. One example of this occurred when he went on and on abut his opinion that despite a state determination to the contrary, Foxboro should not be considered to have reached safe harbor under the Commonwealth’s 40B, affordable housing law.
Safe harbor is when a town has reached 10 percent of the town being considered to have affordable housing. Foxboro is currently considered to have in excess of 12 percent. The formula used to determine the percent of affordable housing in a community is set out by the state and is applied equally to all cities and towns. I cannot imagine another town where a town official would argue against the determination that their town has exceeded the statutory requirement for affordable housing.
The chairman has also given little consideration to the Foxboro Housing Authority project that will see over 200 units of affordable senior housing added to Foxboro. This project will be located on Walnut Street and is proceeding at this time. The Walnut Street project may be the largest such project in the Commonwealth at this time.
At a recent ZBA meeting the chairman decided to raise the possibility that the Morse Street developer might pursue a lawsuit against the ZBA if they did not receive approval for a desired number of units. Fortunately a consultant working for the town pointed out to the chairman that due to the town being at safe harbor, the ZBA could not be sued over the number of units.
With the additional impact of the MBTA communities zoning being hashed out at this time, it is clear that the town will see considerable growth in the near future. I stand firm that this project offers little to the town in terms of necessary or appropriate growth.
Mark Powers Foxboro