To the editor:
Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Barnett Ovrut’s support of the 119 Morse St. development was clear before the first hearing ended.
Referring to it then as “our project” he’s taken every opportunity since to admonish residents for their concerns, chastise them for not opening discussions with the builder, and publicly scorn neighbors during public hearings for expressing the legitimate, and shared, concern that many members of the board cannot be neutral, due to long-standing, and personal relationships with the builder’s representation.
Well, Mr. Ovrut, when you’re observed laughing with applicants during public hearings, overheard whispering about whether the developer can write their own list of development conditions, and hanging back to have a friendly chat with them during the property walk through, all while reminding residents that they can’t say a peep, well, that gives an impression of a biased relationship.
It goes from bad to worse: You’ve addressed developer’s needs, asking how many units are required for profitability, but failed residents by saying that neighborhood safety isn’t a consideration. You’ve gone so far as insisting the free market would determine if living in an industrial zone, next to polluted water, was ‘desirable.’ Given that the free market wouldn’t weigh in until after construction, it’s considerably too late. What happens when no one wants to move in? Does this transition to another rental complex?
So, after months of worrisome, hypocritical and adversarial behavior by this chairman, intended to represent the citizens of Foxboro, not developer interests, we’re left with only one fair option: deny this project.
Jessica Uth, Foxboro