To the school committee:
We are Native Americans from Foxboro. We are writing to you as members, representatives and/or descendants of the following tribes; Wampanoag tribe in Aquinnah, Blackfoot, Sioux, Wampanoag and Abenaki.
Many Native Americans are not offended by the use of indigenous names, logos and mascots. There are divisions among tribes, tribal leaders and tribal members.
We the undersigned consider the Warrior logo respectful and an honor to the indigenous people who Foxboro purchased the land from. Time and time again, we see people in our town coming to someone’s aid in a time of crisis, that is being a Warrior.
Changing the logo would be paramount to erasing yet one more trace of our ancestors who lived and continue to live here. It should be embraced, used to start conversations, and educate our youth.
We know that you have said you reached out to “local tribes” but you did not reach out to any of us so we felt it necessary to contact you. We are opposed to the changing of the Warrior logo.
We respectfully request as local Native Americans from Foxboro, that you wait for the outcome of the state bill which local tribes are involved in, and then yield the matter to the town for the citizens to decide should they choose to take further action.
The face of our Warrior logo is full of strength; it honors the past, lives in the present and looks towards the future.
Respectfully submitted,
Kris Farmer, Jamie Ballou, Raymond Smalley, Sara Ballou, Stephanie Damon Lindsay, Dave Smith, Scott Goodwin, Donna Krug Marshall, Darlene Goodick, Catherine Kussmaul Rogers, Lexie Carpenter and Dana Ballou