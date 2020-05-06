Thank god there is little protest about the lock down in Massachusetts like we see in other states.
The letter to the editor last week in this paper asked is anyone else concerned about our constitutional rights? Are you kidding me? It’s disgraceful to see people with guns protesting to open up our economy.
We all have made sacrifices in the past 2 months, especially the front line workers in hospitals and the people who have lost their jobs. Federal and state governments shut down the country and states for one reason only and that was to protect the citizens of this country.
There are approximately 70,000 deaths nationwide and 4,000 in Massachusetts. This pandemic is real and something we have never seen. If the lock down and social distancing measures were not in place, the number of deaths would be much higher.
To say our freedom has been taken away is a joke. I’m sure God is okay to not allow people to pray in church and pray at home for several weeks. There is no freedom if you don’t have your health.
If you want to complain about the federal government, then complain that the lock down measures were not implemented in February. If they were in place then, we may have been over this by now and there would have been fewer deaths and less impact to the economy.
Was President Trump hiding this pandemic from us to protect the stock market?
This has been a challenge for many people, but this is the time to stay together, put your mask on, stay 6 feet away from others and stop complaining about your constitutional rights.
Artie Georgantas
Foxboro