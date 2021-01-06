People will get inoculated by 2030 at current rate
Trump administration to America: Congratulations people, you will get inoculated in 2030
Yes! you read that right. It’s 2030!
As of this writing, about 12.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed, according to Centers for Disease Control. But only 2.7 million people have been vaccinated. By the administration’s own standards, this is a massive failure.
On Dec. 10, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar promised that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated in “the next several weeks.”
And guess who among the 2.7 million who havebeen vaccinated? All the legislators and other political leaders who have spent much of the last year dismissing the seriousness of the pandemic, refusing to set an example of responsible mask-wearing and social distancing and voting against assistance for ordinary Americans facing death, illness and economic hardship.
Projecting the pace of actual vaccinations into the future yields a grim conclusion. Based on the judgment that 80% of Americans, or 264 million people,would need to be inoculated for the nation to reach herd immunity — that is,enough immunity that the virus can’t spread significantly even among the unvaccinated — experts estimated that “at the current rate, it would take the United States approximately 10 years to reach that level of inoculation.”
President-elect Joe Biden also agreed, “At the current rate, it is going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people”.
And while Biden and his administration will work to rectify the problems that exist and clean up the mess which Trump leaves behind, there remains 13 days until Biden is inaugurated.
At the current rate of 3,500 people every day for the time remaining until a Biden presidency means another 63,702 people will die until we see a new administration do all the things necessary to protect us and keep our families healthy.
While America is struggling with these rollouts, India (population 1.39 billion — the second most populous country in the world )is looking at inoculating 300 million (almost the full population strength of the United States) in six months.
The key difference, India has pretty robust vaccine drives, even in remote areas of the country.
Strong advocacy and cooperation with local district, town and village governments. Emerging from the third world status in the last decade or two, vaccines aren’t a joke since until very recently and even now many are affected.
They take epidemics, pandemics very seriously.
In the U.S., the “pandemic/epidemic horrors” have been gone for almost two to three generations, so the people and politicians have forgotten how bad it was and proved they’re clueless.
Many of the factors slowing the pace of vaccinations are obvious. They include inadequate planning and the administration’s refusal to take more of the task in hand.
Srinivasan Sankar, Foxboro