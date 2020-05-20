To the editor:
I write in response to Artie Georgantas’ letter to the editor published in the May 14 edition.
On May 4, there was, in fact, a sizable protest outside the State House on Boston Common in response to the Commonwealth’s continued lockdown. Hard-working, tax-paying, American adults were the featured audience. Those in attendance, thank God, are concerned with the constitutional rights of all Americans. Without those rights, Mr. Georgantas, you’d be living in a very different America, indeed — and it’s a shame you have to be reminded of this.
I had to chuckle when I read your letter, and I quote “We have all made sacrifices in the past two months…” Really? You and I have not sacrificed, we’ve merely been inconvenienced.
God bless our dedicated healthcare professionals who care for their patients with empathy, professionalism, and grace. The very nature of their chosen career is synonymous with sacrifice.
My concern lies with the millions of our fellow American who have lost their jobs, income, savings, retirement, vehicles, homes, their dignity and their good mental health not because of COVID-19 — but because the government is infringing on their right, their ability, and their freedom to put food on the table for their families. Life still goes on, Mr. Georgantas, with or without COVID-19.
Time to put America back to work — wear your mask, practice social distancing, and use your God given common sense by washing your hands.
I will never stop defending our U.S. Constitution, Mr. Georgantas. Think about where you’d be without it.
Karen Ostrom Kelly, Foxboro