We would like to express our feelings regarding changes being made to accommodate the needs of traffic originating in the Wrentham area and heading to Route 95 or 495/Mansfield area. A question would be — is this the same reason there are no traffic lights at Wall Street, Central Street, Foxboro Plaza and Walnut Street — that speed is more important than safety?
A motor vehicle law states that vehicles must stay in marked lanes and must not cross solid lines to pass other vehicles, but vehicles are allowed to pass other vehicles by leaving the travel lane to pass at the speed limit using the breakdown lane and it’s just because some motorists are unwilling to wait 10 to 15 seconds for a vehicle to turn onto either Central Street or Foxboro Plaza.
Yes, change can be good if it is about increasing safety, so if you add traffic lights to slow down transit traffic, as well as traffic on Main Street, allowing Common traffic the right away to merge the way it has been for many years.
Local traffic entering the center from either Mechanic or Cohasset streets and headed for South Street requires crossing a lane of traffic and then merging with traffic from Main Street. If unable to merge it means another trip around the Common.
How will this change also affect future parades?
In the past there was talk about supporting business in the center of town, so will vehicles in a hurry to get through town help them or hurt them where there is parking on both sides of Central and School streets?
Patricia and George Law, Foxboro