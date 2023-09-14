To the editor:
You have probably heard a variety of opinions about whether Foxboro Public Schools should change its current Warrior logo. Rather than get stuck in opinion disputes, I urge Foxboro citizens and our school committee to prioritize the research findings on the psychosocial effects of indigenous mascots, over public opinions based on tradition, emotions and sentimental attachment.
The American Psychological Association has called for the retirement of indigenous mascots, stating, “The use of American Indian mascots as symbols in schools is particularly troubling because schools are places of learning. APA’s position is based on a growing body of social science literature that shows the harmful effects of racial stereotyping and inaccurate racial portrayals, including the particularly harmful effects of American Indian sports mascots on the social identity development and self-esteem of American Indian youth.”
The research suggests that these mascots generate negative effects to not only indigenous students, but all students. Objectifying indigenous peoples as mascots is psychologically detrimental to indigenous students and they activate and reflect stereotyping and prejudice among non-Native persons.
Importantly, having a racial stereotype (Warrior) as a school logo opens the door to harmful behaviors and language. Even if our Foxboro students regard the logo with the utmost respect, we cannot control the words, behaviors, or actions of our athletic opponents. Let’s hold ourselves to the highest standard by phasing out this logo and ensuring we show up on the field, in the classroom, and in life with respect and consideration for everyone.
Maura Buglione Foxboro