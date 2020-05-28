To the editor:
Isn’t it nice to know that a man of Robert Kraft’s fame and fortune actually cares more about helping people out in this scary time of the world crisis?
As a longtime Foxboro resident and true New England Patriots fan, I know how many good things he and his late wife Myra have done over the years for our town, and also for many others.
He is a great humanitarian, and to auction one of his Super Bowl rings just proves how generous and kind he is.
He is a fine example of a man with power and wealth who chooses to care more about his fellow man than his money and prestige.
Thank you and bless you, Mr. Kraft. Go Pats!
Pat Randall, Foxboro