To the editor:
I find the current configuration of the downtown rotary very confusing.. I am afraid of the potential for accidents. I really do not like using it which puts me onto side roads that I am sure the neighborhood does not appreciate.
Can we please go back to the very original configuration? It better reflects the origin of the town.
It is my hope that motorists approach slowly and give way to the traffic already on the rotary. We did it before. Just try to think of others rather than trying to be first.
Lucille Brady, Foxboro