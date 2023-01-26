To the editor:
The select board met on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and the first agenda item was “advocate for citizens regarding private trash provider(WIN Waste)”. No public comments were allowed at this meeting.
Several of my friends and neighbors have expressed frustration with the trash company about pick up service, billing and customer service. I attended this meeting hoping to hear how the select board would be “advocating” for the citizens. Instead of advocating, they discussed the things they could not do with Win Waste. They also indicated that a survey indicated that most citizens are happy with the service.
I never received this survey nor did many of my neighbors. Perhaps if they truly want citizens’ input they would have a public meeting to hear about various frustrations.
I had hoped to have some questions/concerns addressed about Win Waste trash company, which were not discussed. These questions include.
- Why are there significant differences in the amounts being charged?
- What is the billing system?
- How are amounts determined?
- Why are billing options not explained or made public to citizens?
- Why is customer service at W
in
- Waste not reliable? Phone calls are rarely returned.
- Why is communication about service changes from the company poor?
- Why is W
in
- Waste the only company available for weekly pickup?
Win Waste seems to have a monopoly in Foxboro with little that can be done by the citizens. It seems that the select board could do a better job at “advocating” for citizens in light of the many complaints and frustrations with Win Waste.
Sandra Esmond Foxboro