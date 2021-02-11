To the editor:
My name is Paige Gilmartin, and I am a junior at Foxboro High School. I’m writing today because I feel strongly that with the proper precautions and safety measures, music and theatre should be allowed to resume in schools.
I am thrilled that the state is allowing sports because of the many benefits to student’s physical and mental health, but I am concerned that the arts, and the students participating in theater and music programs, have been overlooked. Kids need music and theater in their lives, especially during this pandemic.
I’ve been singing, dancing, and acting since I was in first grade. It is an important part of my life today and I intend to continue with theater in college and beyond. It’s encouraging to see that the state has implemented the necessary safety precautions to allow my friends to participate in sports. As I watch them prepare for games and talk about how hard practice was, I can only shrug when they ask when I’ll have my chance to get back on stage.
Students in the theater and music program haven’t been able to do what they love for almost one year. It’s time to get back to it. Safety measures need to be followed, and with the proper precautions, singing and theater should be allowed to resume in schools.
Paige Gilmartin, Foxboro