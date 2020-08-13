To the editor:
Saturday afternoon, I placed my Joe Biden for president sign on my front lawn. Sunday morning it was gone.
In Massachusetts, removing campaign signs from private property and trespassing are crimes.
This is not the first time I’ve been harassed for my political views.
My car has been vandalized and I have been attacked verbally.
What’s up Foxboro?
Foxboro is a town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, not a town in Alabama.
Foxboro has shown its true colors — red and white.
Kathy Brown, Foxboro