During election season I am always anxious to hear the candidates’ positions before vote. In the April 7 edition of the Foxboro Reporter, I read the essay written by Joseph Pires who is seeking a school committee seat. Although I support his position on the need for schools to “deliver an educational experience to our children that prepares them to be productive, well-adjusted adults” there are additional concerns that need to be addressed by our teachers. The data has shown that Foxboro schools score very highly when compared to other schools in Massachusetts.
Mr. Pires indicated that all decision-making issues for children should be “returned” to parents. Our educators have not taken this away from parents. In fact, they support parents as an important partner in the educational process. Students can only achieve when parents and educators work together. It is hard for teachers to teach and monitor student behaviors if the values of parents and teachers are in conflict. What is the school to decide if a parent does not support the approved Code of Conduct? These issues make it difficult to teach the basic curriculum of “reading, writing, and arithmetic,” which Mr. Pires wants. School is not just about academic growth but also emotional/social growth.
It is true the pandemic was an unusual issue for the educational system. We may not have agreed on how to approach each issue, but I am sure the school committee attempted to make the best decisions based on their knowledge. Perhaps some decisions were not agreed upon, but they were made with the best intentions. We make decisions all the time that need to be reviewed regularly.
I do not want a school to focus only on “academic” classes, because society requires that we consider emotional growth too. The job force is looking for workers who can work in teams. Educators understand this and work to incorporate both academics and positive decision making for students.
Sandra Esmond, Foxboro