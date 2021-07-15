To the editor:
This past week, the House of Representatives passed the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s INVEST in America Act.
Our Congressman Jake Auchinloss is a member of this committee and he made sure that Foxboro was included in this bill.
Congressman Auchincloss advocated for $2 million for safety improvements at the intersection of Walnut Street and Route 140.
The funding will support the necessary signalization of this intersection to complete development of nearly 250 affordable housing units.
By improving the Walnut Street and Route 140 intersection, we will make our neighborhood safer and more prosperous.
Thank you for fighting to make our community safer, Congressman Auchincloss.
Mark Elfman, Foxboro