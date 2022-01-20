Dear amazing citizens of Foxboro (and surrounding communities):
Writer and inspirational speaker Sally Koch suggests that we need look no further than our own backyards to make a difference: “Great opportunities to help others seldom come, but small ones surround us every day.”
Well, the Foxboro community embraced an opportunity to help families of our own in a big way in the wake of the Central Street fire that displaced three families on Dec. 15. Helping others is part of Foxboro’s DNA, a community that “never forgets”: loss and sacrifice are a difficult part of the world in which we live, but so is community, service, and duty.
The Foxboro Jaycees are honored to have played a small part in facilitating the outpouring of generosity in the wake of the Dec. 15 fire. Among the many organizations and businesses who offered shelter and various forms of crucial support, you, amazing friends, provided amazing resources (gift cards) for our Central Street families: Visa - $6,430 (fulfilled a huge immediate and safe housing need, among other important things); Target - $4,830; Walmart - $1,475; Stop & Shop - $3,840; Kohls - $2,170; Amazon - $150; Job Lot - $305; 99 Restaurant - $600; Cumberland Farms - $220; CVS/Walgreens - $310; Shaws - $430; Various Food Est.- $2,065; TJ Maxx- 275; various other stores - $125, all totaling over $23,000.
Kudos to all the businesses and organizations in our community as well as surrounding communities who contributed in important and meaningful ways to assist the Central Street families: Marc Craig and the Senior Center team for providing immediate shelter and food until the Red Cross arrived; Barrows Insurance Agency for providing lunch; Mark Pacella for providing gift cards for dinners; St. Mark’s Trading Post for opening the clothing pantry for immediate needs; Reggie St. Germain for gift cards and communicating with other local businesses; Rally Point Inn and Pub for generously assisting with the project; Royal Sonesta Hotel for immediate housing assistance; and of course the Foxboro Fire Department and Police Department for their ongoing support throughout the day. The Foxboro Jaycees are so very grateful to have played a small role, but we could not have done it without you.
From the Jaycees Board of Directors, thank you for being such an amazing community and helping us continue to participate in such amazing projects.
Deena Cummings Mack, president; Lynda Walsh, community development; Sophia Manos, individual development; Kris Long, ways and means; Amy Labrache, membership; Pam Warren, secretary; Lisa Jolicoeur, treasurer; Marc Rivard, director; Andy Gallo, director and Jean Christian, chairman