To the editor:
This past Wednesday, April 14th, my sister and I were out for walk shortly before noon on Central Street in Mansfield. I took a bad fall and I was bleeding.
Thankfully, a lady stopped and called 911 , then another lady stopped and gave me an ice pack. Then, another lady stopped and ran up to me with a bag of ice.
I would like take this opportunity to say thank you to these ladies who helped me when I was in need, as well as Mansfield firefighters Sam P. and David G., who took me by ambulance. They were very professional and amazing and I would like to say thank you to both of them also.
Sincerely,
Thomas M Ledwith, Foxboro