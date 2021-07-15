To the editor:
We of Hartwell Drive want to thank our new Building Inspector Barry Ringler for solving a yearlong problem with former Foxboro Terminals(now Kraft Properties) for noise 24/7 created by trailers with refrigeration units.
There are only five properties affected by this noise as we back up to the loading platforms of the buildings.
In May of 2020, I finally got to speak with the president of Mass. Military Support Foundation which is delivering food to our veterans and families during the pandemic. I told him of the noise from these trailers running 24/7.
However, there has been no break from the noise until now.
I also contacted the town offices last year also. Nothing got done.
I finally met the new Building Inspector Barry Ringler and told him the story.
He contacted the New manager of the Kraft Properties. They worked an agreement that the Mass. Military Support Foundation would only work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
We said this would work. They move the units to the highway side of the terminals during non-working hours. It is now working great and we can have some peace here.
Thank you Barry Ringler for your efforts.
Richard Meyer, Foxboro