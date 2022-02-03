To the editor:
I just wanted to commend The Foxboro Reporter for giving such extensive coverage to the “Mission Completed” story about Frank Zaleski.
It was a very moving article that needed to be shared with readers. It is vital that these types of first-hand experiences are told.
I cannot imagine the pain that Mr. Zaleski endured in re-telling the story, Yet, I am so grateful to know this information, and grateful to him and so many others who risked their lives to save those under the forces of evil.
May his memory be for a blessing.
Sharon Frank, Foxboro