For your military service, we want to say thank you to our local veterans.
The tradition continues, and for the 10th straight year, we are absolutely thrilled to be able to reach out to any Foxboro veterans and their families to say “Thank You for your service.”
We will be delivering Stop & Shop gift cards, homegrown squash, homemade desserts, handmade Thanksgiving thank you cards from Foxboro’s kids and a commemorative Foxboro drawstring bag …simply just to say thanks to hometown veterans and their families.
Packages will be delivered to homes on Saturday, Nov. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon.
If you are a veteran, or know a veteran who should be included, please reach out by email by Nov. 14. The list starts new each year, so let the us know you want to be included, even if you were on it last year.
Contact: Jim DeVellis (jamesdevellis@comcast.net) or Lynda Walsh (lynda1061@aol.com) to be put on the list to receive the package.
The effort is funded 100% through the generosity of volunteers, businesses and our community. Donations are appreciated and can be made to: The Friends of Foxboroh Veterans, PO Box 307, Foxboro, MA 02035.
James DeVellis Foxboro