To the editor:
At Monday’s annual town meeting, article 11 will be asking to build sidewalks, and redo crosswalks and curb cuts on Cocasset Street.
Cocasset is one of the primary roads in Foxboro. It connects the eastern and western sides of town, leads from the town center, goes by the Burrell School, and connects to East Street going onto Mansfield. It is a wide road with higher speed traffic, it is not unusual for vehicles to travel in excess of 50 miles an hour on Cocasset.
It is vital to separate people traveling on Cocasset from such high-speed traffic and give residents the opportunity to walk and cross the road without risking their lives. There are many areas of town which need sidewalks, but Cocasset street is high on the need to prevent injury to pedestrians. Specifically, the article would focus on closing areas without sidewalk and redoing all crosswalks and curb cuts on Cocasset.
In speaking with people on Cocasset Street, I met someone who is 90 years old who had been waiting for well over 40 years to see a sidewalk be placed on the Cocasset Gap. At the town meeting the residents have the opportunity to vote yes and place sidewalk and updated crossings on Cocasset Street, or vote no and perhaps wait another 40 years to see if the gap is closed.
So, please vote yes now!
John T. Mahoney Foxboro.