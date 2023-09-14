To the editor:
Sometimes we’re asked to alter our own behavior in order to help protect others.
As parents in the Foxboro Public Schools, many of us have had a child assigned to a peanut-free classroom or lunch table.
If you’re unfamiliar with the scenario: If one of the students in the class has a severe peanut allergy, the rest of the students are asked to refrain from bringing any peanut products to class.
For those of us (and our kids) who grew up on peanut butter sandwiches, being in a peanut-free classroom meant that our family had to make some changes… and sometimes break with our traditions and comfortable routines.
However, when considering the significant health impact this could have on another student, this was an easy decision.
If our community is willing to protect the health of a small minority of students who have peanut allergies, why is there any hesitation in similar situations?
The scientific evidence from the American Psychological Association is very clear regarding the detrimental mental health impacts felt by not only Native American students but also non-Native students in districts who have a Native American as a mascot. However, there continues to be those who cling to a racist mascot because they feel it would break tradition and create uncomfortable change.
I challenge our community to step up and support our underrepresented students and center their needs, and I urge the Foxboro School Committee to retire the current Foxboro Public Schools logo.
Erin Earnst Foxboro