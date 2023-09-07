Re: School officials schedule forum on Warrior logo, article, Aug. 31:
Foxboro has a significant decision to make — to change or retain the image of a Native American person as our mascot.
I’ve heard many people, even Town Historian Jack Authelet, claim we’ve been respectful in using Native Americans names and imagery to honor our local history with them.
What I don’t hear talked about are the details of that history.
The land for Foxboro was purchased in 1666 from Wampanoag Chief Metacomet — also known as Metacom, or King Philip, who had changed his name as a show of good will to the colonists. The colonists gave him 28 British pounds, which comes to $5,407.03 in today’s currency. No “Free, Prior and Informed Consent” laws existed at the time, and no colonist thought it necessary to explain the economic system to Metacomet.
After all, the land would have been in colonist hands by sale or by force: the settlers of Plymouth Colony and Massachusetts Bay Colony were already organizing to expand westward as early as the 1640s, when they became a military alliance via the New England Confederation.
In 1675, further settler encroachment forced the Wampanoag into armed conflict with the colonists. King Philip’s War, considered the bloodiest conflict in Colonial American history, ended a year later, when Metacomet was killed.
Colonists solid his wife and eldest son, 9, into slavery in Bermuda.
Metacomet’s body was quartered, with his head mounted on a pike at Plymouth’s gate, where it remained for two decades. If we aim to honor Native Americans, the least we can do is stop displaying their heads.
Andrew Steel Foxboro