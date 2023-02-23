I am writing to seek the assistance of Foxboro’s residents to guide a misinformed decision made by the zoning board of appeals. The zoning board of appeals has closed the public hearing, so I cannot address them directly. The town manager is concerned about his jurisdictional limits in a pending decision. So, I am asking you for help.
The zoning board of appeals is hearing its first voluntary 40b project, a proposed 52-unit condo complex at 119 Morse St. The zoning board of appeals chair has erroneously directed the board that they need to be careful not to eliminate too many units or the applicant will likely, “sue the town” claiming we made the project uneconomic.
This premise is incorrect. The applicant cannot appeal the board’s decision. The Housing Appeal Committee clearly states, “If the community has low- or moderate-income housing in excess of 10%..., the appeal will be dismissed.” Foxboro is at 12.8%.
Judi Barrett, Foxboro’s 40b consultant and author of the Chapter 40B Handbook for Zoning Board of Appeals, tried to redirect the chair by explaining, “because we are over the statutory minimum, the balance tips in favor of the local concerns; (public health and safety, building and site design, environmental resources, open space, etc.)” Why does this board continue to take guidance from the applicant’s attorney rather than the town’s expert? The look on Judi’s face after she redirects the board says it all.
The concern for public health, public safety, and environmental resources in this project is substantial. The director of the health department has requested contamination testing be conducted during construction to ensure the area is safe for residential development. The town’s independent reviewer unsuccessfully conditioned sidewalks be installed to Morse Place “for the safety of future residents.” The conservation agent expressed great disappointment in the extensive destruction of conservation land needed to loop the water line, and in the danger posed to vulnerable wetlands. Parking, circulation, and open space concerns have all been raised by this board.
This is not to say that because we are above 10%, we should not continue to support affordable housing initiatives, including the latest housing mandate, 3A. Rather, because we are above the 10%, we don’t have to settle for an undesirable or unsafe project because of a baseless “fear of being sued”.
We can focus on housing partnerships that help bolster our infrastructure like Walnut Street and other desirable housing districts consistent with the 3A mandate.
I appreciate the volunteers on these boards, and I know it is hard to focus on the best interests of future residents amidst conflicting interests. However, it is no coincidence that the only well-informed board member opposes this project. Unfortunately, her influence is limited by a majority vote.
The continued deference to this applicant by the majority of this board defies logic. Notwithstanding the numerous disclosures filed by this board, I cannot understand the prevailing concern for the applicant. This board needs to understand before the vote on March 16, their responsibility to direct design changes without the “fear of being sued”. The only consideration should be creating a safe and desirable housing project while balancing the local concerns.