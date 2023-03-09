To the editor,
I am writing to engage the public’s attention at the process in which 40 units of condominiums on Morse Street are on the verge of being approved at the upcoming March 16 zoning board meeting.
It is concerning that, although Massachusetts statutes clearly assert that local concerns should be prioritized in these LIP 40B developments (as Foxboro is above the 10% affordable housing mandate), the chair of the ZBA is referring to the fear of the town being sued by the developer.
Local concerns, to the tune of over one hundred letters from Foxboro residents written or emailed to the ZBA during this process and publicly posted on their website have been very clearly articulated.
Valid public safety concerns include the lack of sidewalks on this busy, narrow, winding road, which leads to an elementary school. Environmental and contamination concerns have been well documented on this land for decades.
There is overwhelming public disapproval of this process and it is disheartening to witness the chair continuously defer to the applicant. From the beginning of this process, the applicant has been informed that the town can simply declare “safe harbor” at any time and the project can be denied. It really is that simple.
I am respectfully appealing to the public to ask that the town put a hold on this unmitigated and Morse Street development. Multiple other Foxboro housing projects are in the works, there are many plans in place to increase affordable housing, let’s do it right and not overdevelop our town away.
Sincerely,
Anne Marie Anderson Foxboro