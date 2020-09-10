(This was submitted as an open letter to selectmen:)
The news that the historic LaFayette House may be near its long and illustrious life span is totally heart-breaking. What is the feedback from the citizens of Foxboro? Do you care? Is it not important to preserve a treasure of history in these electronic times? Is it a decision to benefit financially from hungry developers? I'm appalled at your casual attitude that is making this final decision.
I grew up in Mansfield in the 1940s and 50s and graduated from Mansfield High in 1952 then graduated from the Fashion Design School in Back Bay. For many years our family and friends always celebrated special events at the charming Lafayette. It was a breathtaking scene in its special winter holiday attire.
Why is it not possible to preserve the main house, be creative, and convert it to a lovely historic museum with items donated by Foxboro families with a coffee house staffed by residents dressed in the 1700s?
My colonial ancestors would have plenty to say about your decision.
Some may remember my late husband, Dick Yager. He was well-known reporter at the Mansfield News in the 1950s. He was awarded the National Sigma Delta Chi News Photo Award and his stunning photos of seasonal New England were on exhibit at the University of Maine. For many years he worked for the Miami Herald and later for the 12-edition monthly Community Newspapers in South Miami. Formerly a tournament tennis player and sports enthusiast, he died at 90 years after a brief illness 11/2018. If he were alive today he would echo my feelings, only much stronger.
I wish I could attend your meetings. Please reconsider the destruction of the lovely historic monument -- the famous Lafayette House.
Barb Yager
Miami, Florida