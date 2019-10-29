To the editor:
Oct. 26 is a great day for the world and for humanity — Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the terrorist founder and leader of ISIS, has been neutralized by the U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria.
The timing of this is especially important considering the recent media storm against U.S. repositioning in northern Syria and letting Turkey, a U.S. and NATO ally, start its humanitarian intervention, to create a 20-mile wide corridor, called Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9.
Both President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, have gone on record to express gratitude to Turkey for its cooperation and providing overflight coverage to the U.S. Special Forces on its mission to kill the #1 terrorist in the world — al-Baghdadi.
Both Trump and Pence also emphasized that the SDF/YPG forces did not provide any military or logistical support, only general intelligence sharing. Indeed, Assad’s Syria provided more tangible support in this mission than SDF/YPG forces and its general Mazloum.
We should not only collectively celebrate the bringing of the top terrorist to justice and a debilitating blow to ISIS, but remember and appreciate the trusted allies like Turkey who are ready, willing and able to join our coalitions. This is the minimum we should do after weeks of turcophobic attacks and demonization of Turkey.
Yousef Abouallaban
Mansfield